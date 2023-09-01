HamberMenu
‘One Nation, One Election’ will bring stability, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister; Samajwadi Party calls it a malicious attempt to establish monarchy

While Mr. Adityanath felt frequent polls hindered developmental work, SP National General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya called it anti-constitutional

September 01, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo Credit: AP

As the Union Government formed a committee to deliberate on the idea of “One Nation, One Election”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the step would ensure ‘prosperity’ and the ‘stability’ of democracy.

“Stability is of utmost importance in the country. In a democratic system, a dynamic government is also required, along with stability. From this point of view, the One Nation, One Election is a commendable effort,” said the U.P. Chief Minister.

Mr. Adityanath added that it was necessary for a State like Uttar Pradesh to conduct Parliamentary, Assembly, and all other elections simultaneously as frequent polls hindered developmental work.

Also read | The Hindu Explains: One nation, one election

“It becomes necessary to conduct Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and all other elections simultaneously, which takes at least a month-and-a-half, and hampers the pace of development or policy decisions. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this innovative initiative, said the U.P. CM.

The State’s principal Opposition party, the Samajwadi Party (SP), termed the idea of One Nation-One Election as anti-constitutional and a malicious attempt to establish monarchy. “One Nation-One Election is anti-constitutional, it is a malicious attempt by the government to kill democracy and establish monarchy. I strongly condemn this decision of the government. Everyone should unite to save democracy, if you remain in negligence then the Constitution will be changed,” said Swami Prasad Maurya, the SP National General Secretary.

