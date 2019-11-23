‘One more JJP Minister in next Cabinet expansion’

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that Jannayak Janta Party will get one more ministerial berth in the next Cabinet expansion and the party’s other legislators will also get major responsibilities.

Mr. Chautala, who was speaking to journalists in Sirsa, said that the decision of State government to empower the village panchayat to ban the sale of liquor in its jurisdiction will show revolutionary results in the coming days. “It’s just the beginning of a new era and the government will ensure unprecedented development in Haryana,” he said.

Panel for CMP

Responding to the common minimum programme, the Deputy Chief Minister said that all development works which had been announced will be completed and a committee has been set up for the purpose. Mr. Chautala said the committee will prepare a road map to give further impetus to the announcements of the common minimum programme.

Hitting out at the Opposition, he said the State government has procured more paddy than its target.