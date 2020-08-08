One more held in Bengal BJP MLA’s death case

One more person was arrested in connection with the death of Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy who was found hanging near his home in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district last month, police said on Saturday.
The person, named in the purported suicide note of the BJP leader, was arrested from Babla-Kamalpur area in Malda district on Friday and handed over to the CID, which has been probing the case, Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.
The man was nabbed when he was heading to Jharkhand, the police officer said.
Earlier, police had arrested another person from Malda district in connection with the case. He was also named in the purported suicide note.
On July 13, the body of the MLA was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah outside a shuttered shop near his home.
Mr. Roy had won the Hemtabad (reserved) seat on a CPI-M ticket in 2016 but later joined the BJP. He had, however, not quit his assembly seat.
His family and party leaders have alleged that it was a “cold-blooded murder by Trinamool Congress”, a charge the ruling party has denied.
