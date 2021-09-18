One more held for links with Pakistan based terror module

The arrest takes the total number of people arrested in the case to seven

Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a man from Jogeshwari area in western suburbs of Mumbai for his alleged links with the terror module busted by special cell of Delhi police, four days ago. According to officials, the man’s name was propped during investigation of the case.

The man, identified as Zakir was arrested by the ATS on September 17 night and will be taken to Delhi for further interrogation. The arrest takes the total number of people arrested in the case to seven. ATS officials, however, did not divulge the details about Zakir maintaining he will be interrogated.

The special cell of the Delhi Police arrested six individuals from different locations in the country, claiming a plan was being hatched to conduct strikes at different locations in the country. The Pakistan based terror module also involved the name of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees Ibrahim.

Among six, Jan Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai, was arrested from Kota railway station while he was travelling to Delhi. Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal in a press conference had categorically said that neither weapons nor explosives were found with him.