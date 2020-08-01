One more death increases COVID-19 toll in Manipur to five

IMPHAL

01 August 2020 04:08 IST

Spokesperson of Health Department Shashikumar said most of the patients succumbed to multiple organ failures

One more death was reported on Friday morning in Manipur, taking the death toll in the State to five, Health officials said.

A press statement issued by Dr. Khoirom Shashikumar, Additional Director and spokesperson of the Health Department, said the first death was reported on July 29. Three more deaths were reported the next day at different hospitals. The fifth patient died on Friday morning at the JN Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Mr. Shashikumar said most of the patients succumbed to multiple organ failures.

According to him, residents did not allow the families to cremate the bodies in the common cremation ground in each locality. Having no alternative, the government had to intervene and dispose the bodies, he said.

There are now 2,505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State. As many as 1,672 persons have recovered and there are currently 829 active cases. According to officials, the recovery rate in Manipur is 66.75%.