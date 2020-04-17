One more COVID-19 death in Punjab

Punjab reported one more coronavirus-related death on Thursday, taking the toll in the State to 14. The State also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 197, according to an official statement.

The State Health Department said the patient who died was from Gurdaspur and was under treatment at a hospital in Amritsar. A total of 29 patients infected with the virus have recovered in the State, it added.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said four districts in the State have been declared as hotspots by the Centre, based on the number of cases. These districts include SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar and Pathankot. These are districts where more than 15 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far.

“Punjab is currently in the second stage of transmission and to deal with the unprecedented circumstances, front-line teams of the Health Department are constantly working on a war-footing to trace all the contacts of the affected patient. This is the single way to curb the spread of this contagious disease,” he said.

“SBS Nagar is one of the foremost examples where the State government has successfully broken the chain of the virus and where the number of patients has been 19 since March 26. Of the 19 patients, 17 have recovered,” he added.

Separately, an official government statement said that with the State staring at revenue losses to the tune of ₹22,000 crore for financial year 2019-20 in the wake of the pandemic, State Ministers have decided not to take their salaries for the next three months. The decision was taken at a meeting of a finance sub-committee under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The committee was constituted recently to take stock of the fiscal implications of the pandemic and the lockdown triggered by it, find ways of generating revenue to compensate for the losses and to meet the costs resulting from the current crisis, said the statement.

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal informed the meeting that of the ₹88,000 crore revenue receipts estimated to be raised by the State for the financial year 2020, only ₹66,000 crore would now be generated in the light of the lockdown.