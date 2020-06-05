One more baby born on Shramik special train in Odisha

A baby was born on a Shramik Special train running between Lingampally in Telangana and Odisha’s Balangir on Friday – the third to be born in East Coast Railway jurisdiction and 37th onboard Shramik Special trains across the country.

“On Friday we received information from Titlagarh that one woman gave birth to a baby boy on the train which was to arrive at Balangir in the morning. A railway doctor, who was rushed to the train, attended both mother and baby. They were safe,” said an ECoR spokesperson.

Also read: Children live alone in Odisha villages, migrant worker parents yet to return

The 19-year-old mother, who belonged to Thudibahal under Belpara block of Balangir, and her baby were shifted to the sub-divisional hospital, Titlagarh, by an ambulance.

Earlier on May 22 and 24, two births were reported on Shramik Special trains in Balangir district.

“This is the third baby born in Shramik Special train in East Coast Railway jurisdiction and also in Odisha. Till yesterday [Thursday], 36 babies were reported to have been born on Shramik Special trains across the country,” said the spokesperson.