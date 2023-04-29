ADVERTISEMENT

One month after Maharashtra MLA’s sentence, HC suspends it

April 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Achalpur MLA was convicted to serve one year in prison for assaulting a municipal commissioner in public

The Hindu Bureau

The Bombay High Court recently suspended Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bachchu Kadu’s one-year sentence after being convicted for assaulting a public servant from discharging his duty in 2017.

The Achalpur MLA Omprakash alias Bachchu Baburao Kadu is a leader of the Prahar Janshakti Party, which is in alliance with the current Eknath Shinde government.

On July 24, 2017, Mr. Kadu was booked for abusing and attempting to assault Nashik Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna in a public meeting in Nashik.

On March 8, 2023, he was convicted for committing an offence punishable under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Nashik Sessions Judge V.S. Kulkarni sentenced Mr. Kadu to imprisonment for one year and pay a fine of ₹5,000 and directed both the sentences to run concurrently.

On April 6, a single Bench of Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing an appeal filed by Mr. Kadu seeking suspension of the sentence.

Justice Dangre remarked, “Since the sentence is minuscule in nature, pending the appeal by this court, the sentence deserves to be suspended.”

The High Court directed that Mr. Kadu be released on bail on furnishing a bond of ₹25,000 with one or more sureties.

