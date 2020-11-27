One Maoist killed in exchange of fire in Odisha

Gun and ammunition recovered in joint operation of security forces

A cadre of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) was killed and another seriously injured in exchange of fire with security forces in Swabhiman Anchal of Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Thursday.

“There was an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in Swabhiman Anchal. The dead body of one Maoist and an AK-47 has been recovered and one injured Maoist is being evacuated. Security force personnel are safe,” said Director General of Police Abhay.

The joint interstate operation was launched by teams of Special Operation Group (SOG) of State police, District Voluntary Force, Border Security Force and Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh.

During an anti-naxal operation, an exchange of fire took place between the SOG and the Maoists in Jantri gram panchayat under the limit of Jadambo police station.

One AK-47, two magazines, ammunition and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the spot, the police said.

“This is the first time that the operation has been launched from Odisha side in the northern Swabhiman Anchal. This has been possible after the establishment of Company Operating Base by BSF at Gurasethu,” an official said.

Jantri gram panchayat is situated at the extreme end of Swabhiman Anchal and there is no road connectivity with the place where left wing extremists continue to hold sway. In this backdrop, the exchange of fire with CPI (Maoist) cadres assumes significance.