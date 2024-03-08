ADVERTISEMENT

One lakh diyas lit in Assam’s Golaghat to welcome PM Modi

March 08, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Golaghat

Assam Agriculture Minister and local MLA Atul Bora, State Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary, and Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also attended the programme

ANI

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, the people of Bokakhat in Golaghat district on March 7 evening lighted 1 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) to welcome the Prime Minister.

Assam Agriculture Minister and local MLA Atul Bora, State Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary, and Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah also attended the programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kaziranga on March 8 evening and will stay overnight at Kaziranga National Park. On March 9 morning, he will visit the Kaziranga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects for Assam, including ₹3,992 crore project of pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati on Saturday as part of his two-day visit to the State, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said earlier on Thursday.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Digboi Refinery from 0.65 Million MT to 1 Million MT with a cost of ₹768 crores. He will also lay the foundation stone of the expansion of Guwahati Refinery from 1 million MT to 1.2 million MT with a cost of ₹510 crore.

As the Lok Sabha polls draw near, the Prime Minister will also address a rally at Meleng Meteli and inaugurate several projects of both Centre and State government.

