One killed, three hurt in clash over land

A woman was killed while three others suffered bullet injuries during a clash in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district on Thursday, the police said.

“The clash at Nayabasti village under Islampur police station limits took place over the control of a piece of land in a tea garden,” said Islampur police district SP Sachin Makkar.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Rasheeda Khatun. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital, the officer said.

Sources said, the clash allegedly broke out between two factions of the Trinamool Congress. Islampur MLA Choudhury Abdul Karim of the TMC alleged that the persons who opened fire are supporters of the party’s district president Kanaia Lal Agarwal.

Mr. Agarwal, a former Islampur MLA, had switched sides from the Congress to the TMC and unsuccessfully contested the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat this year. He has denied his involvement in the incident.