One killed, several injured in Udhampur market blast

Injured shifted to hospital

Police inspect the site of an explosion that took place at a chowk in Udhampur town on March 9, 2022. (Best quality available from screengrab). | Photo Credit: PTI

One person was killed and several were injured in a blast at a busy market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Wednesday.

The police could not immediately confirm the nature of the explosion that took place at Salathia Chowk.

According to officials, one person was declared brought dead at the Udhampur hospital. Several injured were shifted to the hospital.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Udhampur Dr. K. Dogra stated that around 13 injured were admitted to the hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Udhampur) Vinod Kumar said, “We are probing all the angles and investigating what kind of explosion it was.”

Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Udhampur Dr. Jitendra Singh remarked, “Blast [occurred] around ‘Rehri’ near Tehsildar office at Udhampur. One life lost, 13 injured being moved to hospital. I am in touch with DC (Deputy Commissioner) Indu Chib. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out. Too early to draw any definite conclusion.”