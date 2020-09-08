One killed in Nagaland blast

Police say a vintage bomb went off while being hammered at a scrap dealer’s shop in Dimapur

An “accidental” blast killed one person and injured four others, one of them seriously, in Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur on Tuesday.

Dimapur Deputy Commissioner of Police Naeem Mustafa said the incident happened about 11:30 a.m. at a scrap dealer’s shop in the Burma Camp area of the town.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the blast happened when one of the workers was hammering a suspected vintage bomb,” he said, adding that splinters were collected for forensic test.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.

Officials did not rule out the possibility of the bomb having been connected to World War 2. Nagaland and adjoining Manipur were together a major theatre of that war, and weapons used by both the Allied and Japanese forces keep being discovered in these two States.