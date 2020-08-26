One killed in landslip as rains lash J&K

Srinagar

26 August 2020 16:58 IST

Multiple cloudbursts reported from south, central Kashmir

One person was killed in landslip triggered by heavy rains in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

An official said Shoket, a resident of Rajouri in the Pir Panjal Valley, was killed after he came under a landslip, triggered by torrential rains, in Kotli village of Manjkote.

“Locals managed to retrieve the body,” officials said.

The district administration has alerted its men and machinery in Rajouri after water levels rose in the Saktoh and Dharhali rivers.

The Rajouri administration has sounded an alert and asked “people to contact the police for help.”

Vehicles damaged

Meanwhile, three vehicles were damaged in the Surankote area in Poonch district in a major cloudburst.

Multiple cloudbursts were reported from south and central Kashmir but “there has been no casualties,” according to officials. Kashmir’s main Jhelum river witnessed a sudden rise in the water level due to the rains.

The Srinagar-Jammu highway, connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region, remained closed due to the landslips.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday night.

“It has been raining at many places of central and south, south-west of the Jammu region. The present system is most likely to continue for next 24 hours. All are requested to remain alert to meet any eventuality, such as flash floods and landslips, during the next two days,” said Sonam Lotus, director of the meteorological department.