One killed in gunfight in Manipur

January 30, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Imphal

At least one village volunteer was killed and another injured after their camp came under attack from unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at the camp situated near Kadangband village in Lamshang area in adjoining Imphal West district.

“After the unknown gunmen launched the attack, the village volunteers retaliated, resulting in a gunfight in which one village volunteer was killed and another was injured.

“Following the retaliation, the attackers retreated, regrouped and attacked again. The gunfight is underway,” a police officer said.

After the eruption of the gun-battle, several women, children and elderly from Kadangband and neighbouring Koutruk village fled to safer areas, he said.

Additional security personnel have been sent to the area to bring the situation under control, the officer said.

The injured person has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

Koutruk and Kadangband villages have been severely hit by the ongoing ethnic violence, and have witnessed several gun-battles between armed groups of the two warring communities.

Manipur has been witnessing an ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May last year, resulting in the deaths of over 180 people.

