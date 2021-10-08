Other States

One killed in CRPF firing after car ‘jumps’ checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Peerzada Ashiq Srinagar 08 October 2021 01:20 IST
Updated: 08 October 2021 02:01 IST

A vehicle without a number plate was signalled to stop at a checkpoint established by the CRPF’s 80 Battalion near Monghal Bridge in Anantnag

A person was killed in a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) firing after a vehicle allegedly “jumped” a checkpoint in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Thursday evening.

A police spokesman said a vehicle without a number plate was signalled to stop at a checkpoint established by the CRPF’s 80 Battalion near Monghal Bridge in Anantnag.

“However, it rushed towards the checkpoint. It was then challenged by the on-duty troops. Troops fired upon in self-defence, in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot. Credentials of the deceased person are being verified,” the spokesman said.

