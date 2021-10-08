Other States

One killed in CRPF firing after car ‘jumps’ checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A person was killed in a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) firing after a vehicle allegedly “jumped” a checkpoint in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Thursday evening.

A police spokesman said a vehicle without a number plate was signalled to stop at a checkpoint established by the CRPF’s 80 Battalion near Monghal Bridge in Anantnag.

Also read: Civilian killings cause concern in J&K

“However, it rushed towards the checkpoint. It was then challenged by the on-duty troops. Troops fired upon in self-defence, in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot. Credentials of the deceased person are being verified,” the spokesman said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 2:02:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/one-killed-in-crpf-firing-after-car-jumps-checkpoint-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-anantnag/article36888792.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY