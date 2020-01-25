Other States

One killed in clashes in Gujarat

One person was killed in clashes between two communities at Akbarpur in Anand district of Gujarat on Friday.

The violence was a sequel to a fight over kite-flying during the recent Uttarayan festival. Two groups threw stones after Namaz in a mosque. The police lobbed tear-gas shells and opened fire. Rioters torched six houses and vehicles.

Jan 25, 2020

