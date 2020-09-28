One killed as villagers clash in Manipur

The dispute over a play ground between two tribal villages in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district took an ugly turn on Saturday night when a pastor was killed.
Superintendent of Police T. Bikramjit said the situation was under control and more policemen were rushed from other districts. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were imposed. The police and paramilitary personnel were patrolling the area.
Officials said a stone was to be erected on the play ground to demarcate the boundary between the villages of Aimol Chinghut and Aimol Khunyai. But the villagers rushed out to make claims and counter-claims to the play ground. Over 25 persons were injured in clashes; 24 of them were admitted to a private hospital at Kakching, the headquarters of the neighbouring district.
Kakching Superintendent of Police Victoria Yengkhom said pastor H.L. Thangjalal, 56, was shifted to Imphal after his condition became critical. He died of injuries later.
