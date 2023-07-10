One killed as three-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad

July 10, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Ahmedabad

A man was killed after a dilapidated three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday, July 10, 2023 morning, police said.

Five others, who received minor injuries, were rescued, they said.

The dilapidated building, which was nearly 60 years' old and situated in Mithakhai Gam locality, collapsed at around 7 am, Navrangpura police inspector A.A. Desai said.

"It took nearly two hours to pull out a man, Vinod Dakaniya (57), who was trapped under the rubble of the collapsed building," he said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

Five other persons, including a toddler, were rescued, he said.

"The incident took place at around 7 am and 35 fire personnel were rushed for the rescue operation along with the emergency tender and first respondent vehicle," deputy chief fire Officer Jayesh Khadia said.

