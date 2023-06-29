ADVERTISEMENT

One killed as 'rioters' open unprovoked firing in Manipur's Kangpokpi

June 29, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Imphal

While the local army unit tweeted that "unconfirmed reports" indicated some casualties in the incident, official sources said one body had been recovered from the area and a few others could be seen lying on the ground

PTI

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. File. (For Repersentational Purpose only) | Photo Credit: AP

One person was killed and a few others were injured when "rioters" opened firing without any provocation at Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on June 29 morning, leading to tension in the area.

While the local army unit tweeted that "unconfirmed reports" indicated some casualties in the incident, official sources said one body had been recovered from the area and a few others could be seen lying on the ground.

It was not immediately clear whether they were dead or injured as intermittent firing was still going on in the area, the official sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving details, the official Twitter handle of the army, operating in the region, said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at 5.30 am.

"Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of situation. While enroute to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters," the official "Spear Corps" handle of the army said.

It said the troops "responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in cessation of firing.

"Additional columns moved to the area. Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. Build up of large crowds in the area also reported. Situation being closely monitored and further details will follow," it said.

The area is located around 20 kms from capital city of Imphal. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Caste violence

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US