One killed as balcony falls during Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

June 20, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

One person died and eight sustained injuries when a portion of the balcony of a house they were standing under collapsed on the route of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad’s Dariyarpur locality on June 20.

According to police, the incident occurred when more than 20 people stood on the balcony to watch the procession passing through the 18-km route in the walled city of Ahmedabad.

The deceased has been identified as Mehul Panchal while the injured, including three children, were rushed to the Civil Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday, the 146th rath yatra was taken out amid tight security and lakhs of devotees gathered to see the deities.

In the Ahmedabad yatra, three chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra tour the city from the Jagannath Temple from morning to evening.

According to Police, a total of 26,091 security personnel along with paramilitary forces were deployed to maintain the security as it passes through the communally sensitive areas in the city.

Before the yatra began, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the early morning aarti and prayer at the Jagannath temple.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the symbolic ritual to clean the chariot’s way with a golden broom.

On Monday, Congress leaders and representatives of the minority community also visited the temple and attended the aarti and prayer.

