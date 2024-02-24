ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, another injured in IED blast in Imphal

February 24, 2024 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - Imphal

The incident took place at DM College complex on the night of February 23

PTI

One person was killed and another injured in an IED explosion in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on February 24. The incident took place at DM College complex on Friday night.

A 24-year-old man, identified as Oinam Kenegy, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, a police officer said.

The other injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stated to be serious.

No outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons torched the office of a civil society organisation, United Committee Manipur (UCM), at Lamphelpat in Imphal West district.

In another development, unidentified persons vandalised and torched the administrative section of a school in Imphal East district around 12.45 a.m. on Saturday, a police officer said, adding one vehicle parked on the premises was also gutted.

