One killed, 7 injured in LPG cylinder blast, wall collapse

One person was killed and seven others were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in a flat and led to the collapse of a common wall separating two apartments in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday, the police said.
The blast took place in the flat belonging to Surwade family at a housing society in Dighi area, but a person from Temkar family, residing in the adjoining apartment, died after the wall separating the two houses collapsed due to the impact of the blast. Police suspect the gas was leaking from the cylinder overnight.
“The explosion took place at 7.30 a.m. on Sunday, when Archana Surwade turned on an electric switch in her house. The explosion was so powerful that the common wall between the flats of Surwades and Temkars collapsed,” said senior police inspector Vivek Lawand of Dighi police station.
When the wall collapsed, Dnyaneshwar Temkar got trapped under the debris and died on the spot. His eight-year-old daughter also sustained injuries. Ms. Surwade was seriously injured and suffered around 80% burns. Five other members of her family also sustained injuries, Mr. Lawand said.
“Prima facie, it seems the liquefied petroleum gas leaked from the cylinder and caused an explosion the moment the electric switch was turned on,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath