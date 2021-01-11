One killed, 3 critically injured in Odisha bridge collapse

One labourer was killed and three others critically injured when an under-construction bridge collapsed in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Sunday, police said.
Locals said that the under-construction bridge located at Talpadar in Umarkote block suddenly caved in when some workers were levelling the upper surface of the structure in the evening.
The labourers were buried under a heap of concrete and iron rods, they said.
The deceased was identified as Mahendra Mali. The three critically injured persons were admitted to the district hospital, a police officer said.
Negi river bridge
The bridge over Negi river was being built by a Bhubaneswar-based contractor under the Biju Setu Scheme of the Rural Development department.
The bridge was scheduled to have been built at a cost of ₹2.41 crore by March 2019 but the contractor missed the deadline, an official said.
Meanwhile, Development Commissioner P.K. Jena, who is also the in-charge of the Rural Development Department, directed the Nabarangpur collector to file criminal cases against the contractor and the officials inspecting the work.
He also asked the superintendent engineer based in Sunabeda and the engineer-in-chief to visit the site and take stock of the situation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath