One killed, 20 injured in stampede during Makar Mela in Odisha's Cuttack

January 14, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CUTTACK (ODISHA)

At least one person was killed and 20 others injured, four of them seriously, in a stampede in Odisha's Cuttack district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said.

Badamba-Narsinghpur MLA and former Minister Debi Prasad Mishra confirmed that a woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the incident, while four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city.

Mr. Mishra said other injured persons were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) in Badamba.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

"The injured people will get free treatment and I wish their speedy recovery," Mr. Patnaik said in a statement.

Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said the incident took place due to a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion, and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath.

The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years, due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts had come to the temple in large numbers, the Sub-collector said.

