One killed, 14 children injured in Jharkhand road accident

The driver of the bus, however, fled from the spot, and search is underway to apprehend him

December 08, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Hazaribag (Jharkhand)

PTI

One person was killed, while 14 children were injured after a school van collided with a bus in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 a.m. near a railway siding in Katkamsandi area, about 130 km from State capital Ranchi, they said.

"The school van driver was killed in the accident, and all the 14 injured students were admitted to Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The condition of some of them is stated to be critical," Hazaribag Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajiv Kumar said.

The driver of the bus, however, fled from the spot, and search is underway to apprehend him.

