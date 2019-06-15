One injured as supporters of BJP MLA, Nagar Palika chairman clash in U.P.

At least one person was injured after supporters of a BJP MLA and a Nagar Palika chairman clashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district late on Friday.

The clashes broke out in the Mallawan area of Hardoi, where the two sides used brickbats and engaged in firing, forcing police to disperse them.

The clashes took place, local reports said, after a dispute between the brother of Mallawan Nagar Palika chairman Ankit Jaiswal and an aide of BJP MLA Ashish Singh Ashu. Local reports also said three persons were injured, but Mallawan SHO Mahesh Gole said so far police knew of only one injured person. “We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Both sides filed FIRs against each other under attempt to murder and rioting, among other offences, said Hardoi police.

While one FIR invoked Sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 504 and 427 of the IPC, the second FIR invoked Sections 147, 148,149,307,452,354,395,504 and 427 of the IPC.