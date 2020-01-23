Other States

One injured as powerful bomb explodes in Imphal

No outfit has claimed responsibility so far

A powerful bomb exploded early on January 23 in the heart of Imphal. One girl was injured. Glass panes and doors of over 30 shops were shattered. No outfit has claimed responsibility so far.

Police said that security had been beefed up in view of boycott calls by rebel groups ahead of Republic Day.

