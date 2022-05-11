One held over hanging Khalistan flags at Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announces development

Khalistan flags tied on the main gates and walls of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha complex, at Tapovan in Kangra district, Sunday, May 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 11 said one person had been arrested in connection with the case of Khalistan flags being hungon the main gate and boundary walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly premises in Dharamshala.

Director-General of Police Sanjay Kundu, speaking to The Hindu, confirmed the arrest of one person. “The Chief Minister has announced the arrest and right now I would not add anything beyond that,” Mr. Kundu said.

On Sunday, a few Khalistan flags were hung on the main gate and boundary walls of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly premises, after which the police booked Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The SFJ was banned by the Central government in 2019 for anti-India activities.