One held in Gujarat for placing fake job ad in local dailies

18 October 2020 05:34 IST

The accused and his accomplices received around ₹14 lakh from aspirants

Two days after a job advertisement appeared in local dailies calling for applications to various categories by paying a nominal fee online, the Gujarat police on Saturday arrested one Sandeep Pandya, who allegedly placed it.

The advertisement titled direct recruitment by “Gujarat Employment Services” appeared in the local newspapers resembled as if it was issued by the government for openings in its various departments.

While lodging a case immediately after the ad appeared, the State authorities also cautioned the job aspirants to ignore it.

The police have lodged a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 and 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

“Based on a technical analysis, Pandya was found responsible for placing the advertisement and probe is under way to track down others involved in the scam,” the police said.

After the advertisement appeared, around ₹14 lakh was collected by the accused and his accomplices.

The applicants were asked to fill a form on the website www.gujarates.co.in and deposit ₹300 as application fee for jobs that came with the incentive of work from home due to the pandemic.

The ad sought applications from those between 18 and 50 for 2,520 vacancies for six posts like business development officer, customer service officer, district officer, computer operator etc, on an 11-month contract.

The advertisement also offered salaries ranging from ₹8,500 to ₹25,500 for the posts specified in it while educational qualification for all jobs was mentioned as 12th passed.