One held for sharing video of man issuing death threat to Devendra Fadnavis

March 01, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“The Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly sharing a video on social media, in which one person issued a death threat to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis,” an official said on March 1.

“The accused, identified as Yogesh Sawant, was arrested on February 29 by Santacruz police from Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district,” he said.

"Sawant had shared the video of an interview of a man given to a YouTube channel 'Gavran Vishleshan' on his social media account. In the interview, the man used objectionable remarks against Deputy CM Fadnavis and issued a death threat to him," the police official said.

“Based on a complaint filed by activist Akshay Panvelkar, a case was registered against an unidentified man for using the objectionable remarks against Mr. Fadnavis and against Sawant for sharing the video on his Facebook wall,” he added. The video was widely circulated on social media platforms.

“Following his arrest, the Santacruz police presented Sawant in a Mumbai court, which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody,” the official said.

