One held for attack on woman SP candidate

A video also showed two men pulling the saree of her supporter.

A person was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Friday on charges of assaulting and misbehaving with a woman candidate of the Samajwadi Party for the block pramukh election.

A supporter of the candidate was also allegedly manhandled and had her saree pulled by two men who were preventing her from participating in the nomination process on Thursday.

In a video of the incident, two men could be briefly seen pulling Anita Yadav by her saree in full view outside the Pasgawan block compound. Ms. Yadav was the proposer of the SP candidate Ritu Singh.

The SP has said BJP's supporters were behind the incident. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted a short clip of the incident with the caption, “Satta ke bhookhe, Yogi ke gunde,” which roughly translates to “Hungry for power, Yogi's goons.”

Kheri police said an FIR was lodged for misbehaviour with a woman under Sections 147, 171 (F), 354, 392 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. The charges include robbery, and assault intended to outrage the modesty of a woman.

Talking to local media, Ms. Singh alleged that BJP supporters tore her blouse and pulled at her saree. Her purse was also snatched.

Yash Verma, one of the accused in the case, was arrested, police said. Four teams had been formed to nab the remaining accused, they said.