One drowned as floods hit Assam again

GUWAHATI

23 June 2020 23:38 IST

One person drowned in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday as heavy rainfall triggered another wave of floods in the State.

“A person died in Nazira as fresh floods displaced 36,707 people in four districts with 1,071 of them moving into relief camps,” a spokesperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

The flood-hit districts are Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Sivasagar. Dhemaji is the worst affected followed by Sivasagar. Officials said river Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark in Jorhat and Dhubri districts, rivers Dikhow and Disang in Sivasagar district, Dhansiri in Golaghat district and Jia-Bharali in Sonitpur.

