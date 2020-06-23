Other States

One drowned as floods hit Assam again

One person drowned in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district on Tuesday as heavy rainfall triggered another wave of floods in the State.

“A person died in Nazira as fresh floods displaced 36,707 people in four districts with 1,071 of them moving into relief camps,” a spokesperson of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

The flood-hit districts are Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Sivasagar. Dhemaji is the worst affected followed by Sivasagar. Officials said river Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark in Jorhat and Dhubri districts, rivers Dikhow and Disang in Sivasagar district, Dhansiri in Golaghat district and Jia-Bharali in Sonitpur.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 23, 2020 11:41:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/one-drowned-as-floods-hit-assam-again/article31901537.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY