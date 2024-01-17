ADVERTISEMENT

One die of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

January 17, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

Maharashtra reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on January 17, 2024 and the active caseload stood at 562

The Hindu Bureau

Health officials perform COVID-19 test in Thane, Maharashtra. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra recorded one death on Wednesday (January 17) due to COVID-19. As many as 81 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the State in the day and 97 patients were discharged after recovery. The active caseload stood at 562.

The State conducted 12,269 COVID-19 tests in the day, consisting 1783 RT-PCR tests and 10,486 RAT tests. The recovery rate was recorded at 98.18%, the case fatality rate at 1.81% and the positivity rate at 0.66%.

Since January 1, 2023, the State recorded 148 COVID-19 and 70.95% of these were individuals above 60 years. While 84% of the deceased had a comorbidity, 16% did not have any comorbidity.

So far, 451 patients have been infected with the JN.1 variant: Pune (189), Thane (89), Mumbai (37), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (31), Nagpur (30), Raigad (13), Solapur (9), Amravati (9), Sangali (7), Kolhapur (7), Ratnagiri (5), Jalgaon (4), Hingoli (4), Ahmadnagar (3), Beed (3), Nanded (2), Nadhik (2), Dharashiv (2), Akola (1), Satara (1), Sindhudurg (1), Yavatmal (1) and Nandurbar (1).

