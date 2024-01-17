GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One die of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on January 17, 2024 and the active caseload stood at 562

January 17, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Health officials perform COVID-19 test in Thane, Maharashtra. File

Health officials perform COVID-19 test in Thane, Maharashtra. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra recorded one death on Wednesday (January 17) due to COVID-19. As many as 81 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the State in the day and 97 patients were discharged after recovery. The active caseload stood at 562.

The State conducted 12,269 COVID-19 tests in the day, consisting 1783 RT-PCR tests and 10,486 RAT tests. The recovery rate was recorded at 98.18%, the case fatality rate at 1.81% and the positivity rate at 0.66%.

Since January 1, 2023, the State recorded 148 COVID-19 and 70.95% of these were individuals above 60 years. While 84% of the deceased had a comorbidity, 16% did not have any comorbidity.

So far, 451 patients have been infected with the JN.1 variant: Pune (189), Thane (89), Mumbai (37), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (31), Nagpur (30), Raigad (13), Solapur (9), Amravati (9), Sangali (7), Kolhapur (7), Ratnagiri (5), Jalgaon (4), Hingoli (4), Ahmadnagar (3), Beed (3), Nanded (2), Nadhik (2), Dharashiv (2), Akola (1), Satara (1), Sindhudurg (1), Yavatmal (1) and Nandurbar (1).

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Coronavirus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.