One dead, several injured in clash between BJP, CPI(M) supporters in Tripura

December 01, 2022 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - Agartala

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman visited the spot and blamed CPI(M) MLA from the neighbouring seat, Bhanu Lal Saha, for the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old man was killed in a clash between supporters of the BJP and the CPI(M) at Charilam in Sepahijala district of Tripura on November 30. At least 20 people were injured in the incident and 14 of them were shifted to the trauma centre at the GBP Hospital in Agartala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several bombs were hurled by the supporters of the rival political parties during the clash on the national highway at Charilam, some 35 km south of here. Charilam is the Assembly constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarman.

Mr. Debbarman visited the spot and blamed CPI(M) MLA from the neighbouring seat, Bhanu Lal Saha, for the incident. Mr. Saha, former Minister, also suffered injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Security platoons have been deployed in strength following the incident at Charilam. Video footage showed police personnel standing as silent spectators during the violence.

The deceased was identified as Shahid Miah (70). The Opposition party claimed Miah was beaten to death by BJP workers after they carried out an alleged attack on a CPI(M) rally on its way to the BDO office to submit a memorandum of demands.

A few journalists and half a dozen security men also sustained injuries in the hour-long clashes.

Mr. Debbarman, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar visited the injured at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tripura

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US