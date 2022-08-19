One dead in coal mining accident, another injured in Meghalaya

The incident happened in the Shallang area of West Khasi Hills district

Special Correspondent GUWAHATI
August 19, 2022 21:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An accident at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya killed one person and left another battling for his life.

Police said the incident happened in the Shallang area of West Khasi Hills district on Thursday night. The cause of the mishap was not immediately known.

“According to the preliminary report I have received from the team sent to the remote area, the body of one person was recovered while the injured was rescued,” the district’s Superintendent of Police, Herbert G. Lyngdoh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two persons, who were trapped in the coal mine, were identified as Lependro Sangma, 34, and Hendid Momin, 33, both from Uguri village. Sangma died on the spot, police said.

Anti-coal mining activist Agnes Kharshiing, who survived a near-fatal attack by the henchmen of some coal barons in 2018, said the incident has once again exposed the State government’s claim that there is no illegal rathole coal mining in Meghalaya.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Can the State government now deny there is no illegal coal mining?” she asked.

The National Green Tribunal had banned the hazardous rathole coal mining in April 2014. The Supreme Court also imposed restrictions later on, allowing only the coal extracted till the ban came into effect to be transported.

But coal mining has continued illegally allegedly because several politicians and officials are either owners of the mines or are involved in the illegal coal trade. Consequently, accidents in the unregulated mines have claimed at least 30 lives in the last five years.

In March, the High Court of Meghalaya had directed the Conrad K. Sangma government to set up a committee “without any political interference” to implement the ban on rathole coal mining.

The High Court had directed the government to dispose of the previously-mined coal and ensure that there is no fresh mining. But coal is still being extracted and allegedly passed off as previously-mined coal.

Assigning a probe by retired judge B.P. Katakey, the high court also cited allegations that coal continues to be illegally mined in Meghalaya.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Meghalaya

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app