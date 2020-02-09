One dead as three-storey building collapses in Punjab

One person died while three were rescued from the debris of a three-storey building that collapsed on Saturday in Kharar town of Mohali district in Punjab, the police said.

“Construction work was being carried out near the three-storey building. The building reportedly came down when a JCB machine was digging an adjacent plot for construction of basement,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

Officials said efforts are on to find out if more people are trapped under the debris.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked the Mohali Additional District Magistrate to conduct a thorough probe into the matter and submit his report within a week.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to take all possible steps to rescue those trapped under the debris. As per Mr. Singh’s order, the entire cost of the treatment of those injured in the incident would be borne by the State government, a government spokesperson said.

The local administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan told reporters that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kharar has been asked to inquire and submit a report within three days.

(With PTI inputs)