One dead, 67 injured as overloaded bus overturns in J&K's Udhampur

A person was killed and 67 others were injured on Monday when an overloaded private bus turned turtle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Udhampur town from Moungri Khor Gali. As the bus reached Krimachi-Mansar, its driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve, they said.

The vehicle overturned and rolled down 40 feet, killing one passenger and injuring 67, the officials said.

Most of the injured, which include students and office-goers, are stable, they said.