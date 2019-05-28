One arrested in Mumbai resident doctor suicide case

The Agripada police on Tuesday made their first arrest in connection with the suicide of Payal Tadvi, a resident doctor with the BYL Nair Hospital last week.

Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Manjunath Singe confirmed that one of Tadvi's three seniors accused in the case, Bhakti Mehare, had been arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

An officer who is part of the investigation added, "Our teams had been on their trail since Monday. On Tuesday, we received information that Dr. Mehare was hiding in Mumbai itself. She was picked up and subsequently placed under arrest."

The officer added that she is now being questioned as to the whereabouts of the other two accused. The trio have been booked for abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Ragging Act and the Atrocities Act.

Twenty-six-year-old Payal Tadvi, the second-year resident doctor from BYL Nair Hospital who ended her life on May 22, was the first in her family to pursue a medical degree.

Tadvi belonged to the Adivasi Tadvi Bhil community, a scheduled tribe. Her parents and husband have alleged that she was facing harassment and casteist slurs from three senior doctors at the hospital, which pushed her to commit suicide.

--------------

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers:

BMC Mental Health Helpline: 022-24131212 (24x7)

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345/18002333330 (24x7)

I Call – 022-25521111 (8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday)

The Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528/842984529/8422984530 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m., all days)