One arrested from Jamui in Bihar for spreading ‘fake’ video on migrants beaten up in Tamil Nadu

March 06, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Patna

A person identified as Aman was arrested on Monday from Jamui district of Bihar for spreading “fake” video of migrants being killed and beaten up in Tamil Nadu.

The widely circulated videos on social media had created lot of hue and cry and led to several migrants flee away from Tamil Nadu to different parts of Bihar out of “fear and panic”.

The Bihar government had earlier sent a four member team of top officials to Tamil Nadu to speak to officials there and visit the places like Tiruppur where the migrants were allegedly beaten up by local people.

“A 10-member team of the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Bihar police has been investigating the videos and has lodged and FIR in the case. A named accused identified as Aman has been arrested in the case for spreading fake videos of migrants from Bihar beaten up and killed in Tamil Nadu,” Additional Director General of Police (Headquarter) J.S. Gangwar said.

“We’ve got total 30 video posts and links regarding it and four videos and four news reports of them were found misleading and fake”, added Mr Gangwar.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu police chief too had said in a video message that videos which had gone viral on social media were “fake and mischievous”.

Later, when Opposition party BJP in Bihar raised the issue inside state assembly and protested outside at the entrance gate of the House, CM Nitish Kumar directed state chief secretary and Director General of police to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu to get the details.

However, when a delegation of BJP leaders and legislators met CM Nitish Kumar on the issue, Mr. Kumar directed officials to send a team of officials to Tamil Nadu to know the realities of the video of migrants being beaten up and killed at two places in Tamil Nadu: Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

Later, a four-member team of Bihar officials led by state rural development secretary D. Balamurugan, who himself is from Tamil Nadu, left for Tamil Nadu and reached there.

The Tamil Nadu Police. Earlier, had also booked the TN BJP leader along with a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, an editor of a newspaper and also a journalist from Urdu newspaper on the charge of spreading fake videos and news on social media.

On Monday Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) leader and MP from Jamui district Chirag Paswan addressed media persons in Chennai and said, “I request the Tamil Nadu CM and the government to look into matter on humanitarian grounds. If it’s happened in any districts of the state, CM should act and take action and if it’s just a rumour then action should be taken against those doing this”, said Mr. Paswan.

Mr. Paswan also claimed that people call him from Coimbatore saying that they have been attacked and threatened.

He also slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar saying, “if the Bihar CM would have worked for the betterment of my state (Bihar) they (migrants) would have been working in our own state and not migrated. It’s all because of lack of opportunities in my state. The only person responsible for this particular scenario is our CM Nitish Kumar”, alleged the LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan.