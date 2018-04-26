One arrested for obscene Facebook post on President, PM, CJI in Assam

The police in southern Assam’s Cachar district have arrested a 25-year-old man for posting obscene cartoons featuring President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Facebook.
Jarir Ahmed Barbhuiya, a resident of the district’s Kalain, was arrested on Thursday afternoon after a complaint was lodged against him in Silchar police station.
The district’s Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan said Barbhuiya had posted the cartoons four days ago. “They featured the President, PM, CJI and others,” he told The Hindu.
Officials said local people who found the posts obscene had shared the link for the Cachar police to take action. Following the arrest, the district administration has asked social media users to desist from forwarding or sharing the cartoons.
