One arrested for bomb blast in Manipur school

Police said they have arrested a ‘serial bomber’ identified as Thounaojam Rishi.

Police said they have arrested a ‘serial bomber’ identified as Thounaojam Rishi.

Police on Tuesday said they had arrested a person in connection with the bomb blast in the Little Flower School, Imphal that took place on Sunday morning.

Superintendent of Police, Imphal west, K. Sivakanta told reporters that with the arrest of a “serial bomber” identified as Thounaojam Rishi (46) of Kangla Sangomshang, the Imphal east police had solved some bomb blast cases in Manipur. He also disclosed that Rishi has been working under the command of “Doubllo”, Bangladesh based “chairman” of National Revolutionary Front of Manipur.

During a preliminary interrogation, Rishi said that he was paid ₹30,000 for triggering a bomb explosion. The SP said that Rishi was involved in the bomb blasts in Nagamapal and Khurai areas in the recent past.

Based on intelligence inputs, police commandos raided the house of Rishi on Monday night. On seeing the policemen he tried to escape, carrying a jar. Police found explosives and other bomb-making materials in the jar.

Mr. Sivakanta said, “We found one cortex fitted detonator, 58 plastic detonators weighing 7.358 kg, batteries and other bomb-making devices and materials. Besides we recovered one luxury car and ₹ 9,000 in cash”. He has been handed over to the Lamlai police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, teachers, students and staff of the Little Flower School took out a demonstration in Imphal condemning the bomb attack. They carried placards with slogans like “ Do not vitiate academic atmosphere”, “We are pillars of the future”, “Make schools peace zone”.