One arrested for BJP worker’s murder in West Bengal

A 25-year-old youth has been arrested after a man, said to be a Bharatiya Janata Party supporter, was shot dead in West Bengal’s Nadia district following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, the police said on Sunday.

Santu Ghosh was shot outside his home at Chakdaha on Friday night and was declared brought dead at a hospital.

A political blame-game on the issue has now erupted between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

“Bharat Biswas, 25, alias Pochan was arrested on Saturday. He was produced in a court on Sunday,” said a senior officer of the Nadia district.

Asked whether the incident has any political link, the officer said that the police “didn’t find any political connection in the preliminary stage” of the investigations.

While being taken to court, Biswas told reporters that he was present at the spot on the day of the murder but was busy surfing on his mobile phone. “I fled from the area when a boy named Laltu shot Shantu. I was very scared,” he said.

“The accused was known to the deceased. As for the rest, everything is under investigation,” the officer said.

Claiming that Ghosh had defected from the TMC, BJP activists blocked a National Highway and railway tracks for two hours on Saturday, causing major disruption of train services in the Sealdah division.

BJP State unit chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that the deceased was targeted by the Trinamool as he had worked hard for the BJP during the Lok Sabha poll.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed it on infighting in the BJP.