On way to meet killed Dalit boy family, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad stopped at Jodhpur airport

Indra Meghwal was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot

PTI Jaipur
August 17, 2022 19:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhim Army Chief and Azad Samaj Party Founder Chandra Shekhar Azad. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was on August 17 stopped by the police at the Jodhpur airport while on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his schoolteacher, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He has been stopped at the airport and being talked to in the lobby," a police official said.

He has been stopped from travelling to Jalore, the official said.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional police force has been deployed in the village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Rajasthan
politics
dalits

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app