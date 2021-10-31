On the run, Maoist leader finally in Delhi Police net

NEW DELHI

31 October 2021 01:31 IST

He had escaped from Chhattisgarh

Commander of People’s Liberation Front of India, a Maoist group, was arrested from south Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said the accused has been identified as Anurag Ram alias Anurag Sadlohar alias Dhalbir. The police received a tip-off that he was hiding in Delhi. He was evading arrest after escaping from the lock-up of district court in Chhattisgarh.

Ram was an active member of a PLFI Maoist group and was wanted in several cases. He was hiding near the border region of Punjab and Haryana for the last seven years, Mr. Deo said.

Advertising

Advertising

Acting on a tip-off, the police said that on Friday, a trap was laid near Dhaula Kuan bus stand and the accused was arrested, Mr. Deo said.

During interrogation, Ram disclosed that in 2012, he came in contact with members of the PLFI and got arms after which he started extorting money, the police said. He had rivalry with some of his villagers and had fired at a man. In 2013, he, along with his accomplices, entered the house of a businessman and demanded ₹2 lakh, the DCP said.

He was arrested in Jharkhand. Since he was wanted in cases of Jashpur also, he was brought there in remand. On May 26, 2014, at least 23 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) were brought to district court Jashpur for proceedings and were kept in the court lock-up, the police said, adding that Ram, along with three other accused, escaped from custody.