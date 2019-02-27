‘On the job for women’s quota’

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reiterated that he was making efforts to secure 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies.

Addressing a Mission Shakti convention at Khaliguda in Rayagada district, Mr. Patnaik called upon women to become catalysts of development. He praised the efforts of women towards their development and that of the society under Mission Shakti.

Mission Shakti was started by the State government in 2001 with the objective of empowering women. Now, this movement includes around six lakh women self-help groups.

Thousands of members of WSHG groups from different blocks and urban areas of Rayagada district attended the convention.

KALIA scheme

The Chief Minister said 10 lakh more farmers will be added to the list of beneficiaries under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation or KALIA scheme.

He alleged that some elements were spreading rumours that the scheme may be stopped. “No one can stop KALIA scheme,” he said. The second phase of payments of the scheme will start from April 1.