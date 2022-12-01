On poll-eve, BJP attacks Congress over Kharge’s ‘Raavan’ jibe at Modi

December 01, 2022 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - AHMEDABAD

On the eve of the first phase of voting in the Gujarat Assembly polls, BJP leaders, including party chief J.P. Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on November 30 intensified their attacks against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “Raavan” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leaders held that Mr. Kharge’s remark during a poll rally in Ahmedabad, comparing the Prime Minister with “Raavan”, insulted Gujarat and its people, adding that the Opposition party would face electoral consequences for it.

On November 30, during a roadshow at Nadiad in Gujarat, Mr. Nadda said Mr. Kharge’s barb, and another Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry’s aukat remark at Mr. Modi, exposed the party’s mindset. The Congress was betraying its frustration as it stood nowhere while the BJP was getting one-sided support across the State, he added.

Mr. Nadda said the mentality of the Congress leaders had always been to insult Gujarat and its people.

Mr. Singh told reporters that the people of Gujarat would give a befitting reply to those using abusive words for the Prime Minister.

He asserted that Mr. Modi was Gujarat’s “honour and pride.” The Defence Minister went a step further and said the way Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel were the leaders from Gujarat in the 20th century, so also is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader from Gujarat in the 21st century.

Mr. Nadda claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had never been able to reconcile themselves to accepting Mr. Modi as the Prime Minister, and often used objectionable comments against him.

He added that other Congress leaders followed the members of the Gandhi family to target the Prime Minister and hurl abuses at him. “Any leader using such language in a democracy should be ashamed. People of India love and trust Mr. Modi,” Mr. Nadda said.

Addressing a poll rally in Gujarat on November 28, Mr. Kharge had said Mr. Modi asked people to vote “looking at his face” in all elections. “Are you 100-headed like Ravan?” he had asked.